Image Source : INDIA TV Magnitude 2.3 earthquake hits Una in Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 04:47 am today.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh at 04:47:03 (IST), today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

More details awaited.

