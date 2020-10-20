5-member family attempts self immolation outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow

Image Source : PTI Self-immolation bid of family of five prevented by police outside Lucknow's Vidhan Bhavan

Five members of a Barabanki-based family attempted to immolate themselves due to financial distress outside the high-security Vidhan Bhavan building on Monday but were prevented by police personnel present there before they could set themselves ablaze. The Vidhan Bhavan houses the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

"Naseer, his wife and two minor sons (residents of Barabanki district) tried to immolate themselves near gate number 2 of the Vidhan Bhavan in the afternoon by pouring a liquid on themselves. However, the police personnel present at the spot caught hold of them before they could find a matchstick or lighter to set themselves ablaze," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma said.

Upon interrogation, the DCP said Naseer told them that he was facing financial hardship after his shop in Barabanki was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive and hence, the family thought of taking the extreme step.

"Since the family belongs to another district (Barabanki), I have spoken to the district magistrate and they will be handed over to a police team from Barabanki," Barma added.

In a separate incident, a middle-aged man identified as Surendra Chakraborty immolated himself in front of the state assembly and sustained 60 per cent burn injuries.

"The policemen deputed there tried to save him and rushed him to hospital. He sustained 60 per cent burn injuries," Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said.

"The victim had some dispute with his landlord and the matter is in court. We are trying to find out more details," Pandey said adding that four teams have been formed to work on the case.

On October 13, a 35-year-old woman from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh assembly. She succumbed to her injuries at a Lucknow hospital the following day.

A man named Alok Prasad, also from Maharajganj, has been arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide in connection with the incident.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Pandey had said the woman, identified as Anjali Tiwari, tried to immolate herself near the UP BJP office.

She was living with a man named Asif Raja as her relationship with her husband was not good and Raja had gone abroad, Pandey had said.

(With PTI inputs)

