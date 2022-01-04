Lucknow: 33 Medanta hospital staff members test COVID positive; all asymptomatic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: 33 Medanta hospital staff test positive for COVID-19

Amid a steep surge in COVID-19 cases, as many as 33 members of the medical staff have tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. All the cases have been reported from Medanta hospital. Of the 33 new patients, 32 are hospital staff and one is a doctor, working at the emergency ward. All the patients are asymptomatic.

Commenting on the situation, Medanta Hospital Director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor said, "Most of the doctors who have been infected are those who go for sample collection and this could be the reason that they have contracted the disease."

"The hospital is also collecting samples from other staff members and doctors," Dr. Kapoor said.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 572 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which pushed the state’s infection count to 17,13,107, a senior. No death was reported from the state. According to a statement issued by the Health Department, 130 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra.

On Monday, the active case count stood at 2,261.

In the same period, 34 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals. According to the official, so far 16,87,930 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

