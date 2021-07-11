MP: Congress workers throw gas cylinders in Meetha Taalab to protest against LPG price hike

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP: Congress workers throw gas cylinders in Meetha Taalab

Congress workers on Saturday staged a protest against the hike in LPG prices by throwing gas cylinders in Dewas' Meetha Taalab. Commenting on the protest, one of the Youth Congress workers said, "PM Modi is not able to control inflation in the country. He should resign. We demand immediate rollback of LPG price hike."

The LPG prices have doubled in the last 7 years. An LPG refill which cost Rs 410.50 per cylinder on March 1, 2014, now costs Rs 834.50, which is more than double.

The prices have been increased based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee.

The rates of LPG cylinders are revised at the beginning of each month.

However, the oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 100 on June 1. The last revision in the prices of LPG cylinders came in April when the rate of a cylinder was cut by Rs 10.

Previously, LPG cylinder prices were increased in February and March. At the beginning of 2021, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 694.

The price was first increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February.

Further, on February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769. Meanwhile, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to Rs 794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder shot up to Rs 819.

And finally, after the reduction of Rs 10 in early April, the price of domestic LPG in Delhi had gone up to Rs 809. But with the recent hike, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 140.50 in 2021.

