Booking LPG cylinder? Here's how you can avail Rs 500 cashback

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Getting discount on items of daily news is always good and even great when you are getting a whopping Rs 500 cashback. Well, people can avail a cashback of Rs 500 if they book LPG cylinder via a e-payments app.

E-payments app Paytm is offering Rs 500 cashback on booking LPG cylinder. However, the offer is only available for select users. In other ways, its almost seems as a discount of Rs 500 on booking the cylinder.

How one can avail this offer?

People who are using Paytm can get a cashback of upto to Rs 500 if they book LPG cylinder for the first time. That means, the offer is available on only first time booking of LPG cylinder.

The offer is available on booking cylinder of Bharat Gas, HP Gas and Indane.

Latest India News