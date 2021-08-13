Extortion case: Lookout notice issued against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

A lookout notice against senior Maharashtra IPS officer and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case. The lookout notice against Param Bir was issued by Thane police.

A lookout notice is issued to prevent a person from leaving the country.

The notice was issued in the extortion case registered at the Thane Nagar Police Station against Param Bir and 27 others on a complaint filed of businessman Ketan Tanna in July.

"A lookout circular has been issued against Param Bir," Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh told news agency ANI.

Param Bir had earlier served as the Thane Police Commissioner between January 2018 and February 2019.

Besides Param Bir, the extortion FIR names several other police officers as well. These include the then Deputy Commissioner of Police Dipak Deoraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nivrurti Kadam, the then Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire.

