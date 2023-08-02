Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla upset, may not attend Parliament for now, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reportedly upset over the continued disruption in the House and is not likely to attend the session until lawmakers start behaving, sources have said.

According to reports, Om Birla is unhappy with both -- ruling party and Opposition -- lawmakers.

Manipur violence continues to remain the flash-point between the Centre and Opposition and is the reason why the House is witnessing disruptions almost every day.

The Opposition has been demanding a statement over the Manipur violence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. The government meanwhile has alleged that they are ready for the discussion but the Opposition is disrupting the House.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on the Manipur issue.

On Wednesday, as soon as the House convened for the day, the opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left and other parties entered the well of the House and started raising slogans and displaying placards, seeking the prime minister's presence in the House and his response on Manipur violence.

Midhun Reddy, who was officiating the proceedings in the absence of Speaker Om Birla, allowed Question Hour proceedings.

However, amid incessant protests by the opposition members, he adjourned the House at 11:15 a.m. till 2 p.m.

This is the third consecutive day when Question Hour proceedings have been adjourned due to disruptions in the Lok Sabha by the opposition over the Manipur violence issue and prime minister's continued absence from the House.

With inputs from IANS

