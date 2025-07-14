Lok Sabha embraces tech as online attendance system rolled out for MPs Birla had last year given the members the option to mark their attendance in the House using a digital pen on an electronic tablet as part of efforts to make Parliament paperless.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to modernize parliamentary procedures, Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have started marking their attendance online from their allotted seats using a new Multi-Media Device (MMD) system. This digital upgrade, introduced from the current session onwards, is part of the government’s broader effort to streamline processes in India’s newly inaugurated Parliament building.

From manual registers to digital tablets

Until recently, MPs were required to sign physical attendance registers before entering the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha chambers. Following the opening of the new Parliament building, this method was replaced by stylus-based attendance via tablets placed at chamber entrances. The newly introduced MMD system now allows MPs to record their presence directly from their designated seats, cutting down time and avoiding queues.

Multiple secure methods to mark attendance

The MMD system offers several options for MPs to confirm their attendance. They can use thumb impressions, enter a PIN number, or swipe a multimedia device card. Alternatively, MPs can select their names from a drop-down menu on the tablet, sign with a digital pen, and press the ‘submit’ button to register attendance. This digital process enhances efficiency and accuracy, ensuring quicker recording of attendance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leads the initiative

The system was introduced under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has been a strong advocate for a paperless Parliament. The tablets fixed at each MP’s seat, initially intended for accessing parliamentary documents and the day’s agenda, now serve the dual purpose of attendance marking. While the Lok Sabha has adopted this new system, the Rajya Sabha will continue with the earlier attendance method for the time being.

Support and implementation

To ensure smooth functioning, a team of engineers from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is deployed at each attendance counter to assist MPs. Marking attendance remains mandatory for MPs to receive their daily allowance during parliamentary sessions.

Parliament usually meets for about 70 days annually. Previously, MPs spent 2 to 3 minutes daily marking attendance manually. With the new MMD system, each MP can save approximately three and a half hours every year, allowing them to dedicate more time to legislative duties.

This innovative attendance system reflects the government’s commitment to building a digitally empowered, paperless, and more efficient Parliament. It aligns with the broader objectives of the Digital India initiative, aiming to modernise governance and improve parliamentary functioning through technology.