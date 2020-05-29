Lockdown 5.0 on cards, govt likely to extend restrictions by two weeks

Image Source : INDIA TV Lockdown likely to be extended by two weeks, says government sources.

The government of india is likely to extend country-wide coronavirus lockdown by two weeks. The current lockdown ends on May 31. Lockdown 5.0 is likely to extend until June 14 with more relaxations in current guidelines, it has been learnt. The news comes after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with chief ministers of various states where it emerged that the situation was not ideal for lifting the lockdown in entirity. However, some states also were of the view that a strict lockdown was impacting the business adversely and it was getting difficult for states to manage the revenue losses.

The Modi government has the big decision to make on the lockdown 4.0 that ends on May 31. The choice between restarting the economy and containing the spread of coronavirus will be a tight rope walk. Reliable sources have also confirmed that travel restrictons during lockdown 5.0 will see more easing.

Earlier, talking to India TV, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called all political parties to stop the blame game and work towards finding solutions to crisis faced by migrant workers, industries, and various sectors.

