Lockdown 5.0: Amit Shah meets PM Modi to discuss extension of lockdown across country

After discussing and strategize about fighting the pandemic and extending the lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for feedback on the road ahead on the coronavirus lockdown, which is due to end on Sunday (May 31). On Friday, India saw its biggest spike in coronavirus cases with 7,400 plus in 24 hours.

According to report Amit Shah and PM Modi held discussions on a strategy on the shutdown and weighed how to restart economic activity amid a steady spurt in virus cases.

Amit Shah had on Thursday evening asked Chief Ministers for feedback on the lockdown and their views on whether to extend it after May 31.

All Chief Ministers gave their views on how they want to move forward in this coronavirus pandemic situation. Over the last few days, the Prime Minister's Office has been reviewing the entire lockdown period to decide on the way forward from June 1.

Meanwhile, on May 17, Centre had extended lockdown for another 15 days till May 31, but with few relaxations. In Lockdown 4.0, the state administrations were given the power to decide which area falls under red, green, orange, containment and buffer zone.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.

