Govt to re-impose strict lockdown from December 1? Here's the truth

With the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a surge amid the ongoing festival season, rumours about the government planning to re-impose nation-wide lockdown are doing the rounds.

Several European nations such as France, Britain have been forced to announce second phase of lockdown amid rising cases of COVID-19. Will the Government of India follow suit? A tweet by a Hindi television channel said that the government is likely to announce complete lockdown from December 1 to control coronavirus cases.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, has rubbished the news about the reimposition of lockdown. It said that the government is not planning any such move.

Responding to the tweet by the channel, the PIB said," A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December #PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt."

A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of #COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December#PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt pic.twitter.com/8Urg7ErmEH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2020

India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 1,28,121.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

