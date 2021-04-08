Thursday, April 08, 2021
     
LJP's lone MLA who promised to send Nitish Kumar in jail, joins JDU

LJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh who promised to send Nitish Kumar to jail during 2020 Assembly elections, has joined the JD-U.

Patna Published on: April 08, 2021 11:57 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Raj Kumar Singh who contested against the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) claiming that he will send Nitish Kumar to jail during 2020 Assembly elections, had joined the JD-U. Singh is the only MLA who won 2020 election on LJP ticket. After joining the JD-U at CM residence (1 Anne Marg) in Patna, he changed the stand and said that Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader and role model for him.

"I was in NDA before the election and now I am a part of a party which is one of the strongest alliance partners of the NDA," Singh said.

Singh had moved an application before speaker Vijay Sinha on April 5 following which the speaker allowed him to join any other party which he wish to on April 6.

There was a buzz that he may join JD-U during the second cabinet expansion in February this year. However, he didn't joined as negotiations over his portfolio were not finalised. Sources said that he was promised a ministerial berth in the third expansion by the JD-U top leadership.

"I hardly have close political relationship with Chirag Paswan. He fought 2020 election to defeat the JD-U. I won the election on my own strength. Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader and I want to strengthen his hand in order to develop Bihar," Singh, after joining the JD-U, said.

