Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh to remain open from 10 am till 9 pm

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain open from 10 am till 9 pm in the state. However, liquor shops located only outside containment zones or coronavirus hotspots will be allowed to open.

Earlier, the state government had permitted liquor shops to open from 10 am till 7 pm. The decision comes as the country prepares for 'Unlock 1', which is the first phase of reopening.

The state government has largely followed the guidelines released by the Centre. As per the new order, the government has permitted inter-state travel but made it clear that people from COVID-19 hotspot areas in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, said that shopping malls and cinema halls in the state will not open during "Unlock 1". Speaking on India TV's day-long-event #CMsOnIndiaTV, the chief minister said that no decision has been taken yet on the opening of public gathering places like shopping malls and cinema halls.

"We will not be opening these places in unlock 1, we will assess the situation and make a decision on opening malls and movie halls after June 8. We can not afford to do anything that acts as a catalyst in the spread of coronavirus," Yogi Adityanath said.

