LG Mathur reviews COVID-19 situation in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur reviewed the COVID-19 scenario in the union territory and called for intensifying testing across villages to control the spread of the infection, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

He also directed the health department to begin infrastructural development and strengthen the paediatric section to tackle the possible third wave besides building up medicine stock for black fungus for an immediate emergency, the spokesman said.

Chairing a virtual meeting with senior officers here on Saturday, the Lt Governor also appealed to all to follow guidelines relating to funerals, marriages and other social functions.

Director Health, Phuntsog Angchuk gave LG Mathur a detailed account of the current number of COVID-19 patients, their condition, and current bed occupancy and also apprised him about the available equipment and medicines, the spokesman said.

The department also informed about items being procured, including medicines, RT-PCR testing kits and oxygen cylinders. Mathur directed the department to complete stocking of COVID-19 essentials for the next four months on an urgent basis to avoid any shortages in the months to come, the spokesman said.

Discussing the status of the upcoming oxygen plants at Zanskar, Drass and Nubra under PM Cares with 100 litres per minute capacity, Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal apprised the meeting that the plants would be set up by next month, while an additional proposal for installation of 1000 litres oxygen plants, one each at Leh and Kargil has already been submitted to the Health Ministry.

The meeting also held deliberations on preparing for the third wave of the ongoing pandemic, the spokesman said.

LG Mathur directed the department to begin infrastructural development and strengthening of the paediatric section, development of more ICU beds equipped with oxygen supply, manpower and oxygen plants.

The prevailing shortage of paediatricians and anaesthetists, LG Mathur stated, must be solved with the help of immediate advertisements for recruitment while providing training to general doctors by present paediatricians and anaesthetists will prove helpful in times of urgent need.

Mathur also directed the department to build up medicine stock for black fungus for an immediate emergency, while also ensuring close monitoring of patients with high sugar levels.

Taking into account the detection of positive cases while intensifying tests across villages, LG Mathur said health facilities in rural areas must be equipped with basic facilities such as medicines and oximeters, the spokesman said.

He also took stock of the condition of migrant labourers and instructed both the Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil to ensure their welfare, the spokesman said.

