Leena Paul, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, arrested by Delhi Police in Rs 200 crore cheating case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Leena Paul, the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in connection with a Rs 200 crore cheating matter.

Chandrashekhar, who is an accused in 21 cases including the Election Commission bribery case, was on Saturday sent to 16 days of police custody in the cheating matter. The Delhi Police recently invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Chandrashekhar and others.

The EOW registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

