Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Mumbai:

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday after authorities received a threat message warning that a bomb was on board the aircraft. The flight made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The threat, sent through a detailed email to the Hyderabad airport, was assessed as specific by officials. Acting on the alert, the aircraft landed at the Mumbai airport, where it was taken to an isolation bay for thorough checks. All precautionary measures were implemented immediately.

Security personnel, along with emergency response teams, remained on standby while the situation was monitored closely. Authorities said there was no immediate information available about the number of passengers on the flight, and an official statement from IndiGo Airlines was still awaited.

Bomb threat to Mumbai school

A day earlier, on Monday, a private school in the Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra received a bomb blast threat, prompting police to conduct a search of the premises. The school office received an email at around 6.30 am claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and that the school would be blown up. The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

