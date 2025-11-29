IndiGo, Air India, AI Express prepare for flight delays as Airbus raises A320 safety alarm India has around 560 A320-family jets, and almost half may need inspection or fixes. This could create a major impact, as these aircraft are the main jets used for domestic travel.

New Delhi:

Airbus has warned that strong solar radiation may affect important flight-control computers in A320-family planes. This has put Indian airlines on alert, as a large number of their aircraft may need urgent fixes. Atleast 200–250 A320 family aircraft in India will need new software or small hardware changes. These fixes mean many planes will have to be grounded for short periods, which could cause large flight delays and cancellations. India has around 560 A320-family jets, and almost half may need inspection or fixes. This could create a major impact, as these aircraft are the main jets used for domestic travel.

IndiGo, Air India, and AI Express brace for delays

IndiGo’s statement

IndiGo said it already knows about Airbus’ alert and is working to fix each aircraft. The airline said some flights may face “slight schedule changes” while updates are completed.

Air India Express reacts

Air India Express said it has started precautionary steps. It warned there may be delays or cancellations even though most of its planes are not affected.

Air India’s update

Air India said certain A320s in its fleet will undergo software and hardware realignment. This will slow down turnaround times and may cause more delays.

Airbus: Safety first, disruptions expected

Airbus admitted that many of the A320 planes flying today may be impacted. The company apologised for the trouble but said safety is the top priority. It is working with airlines and aviation authorities to make sure protection systems are updated fast.

What happens if the A320 issue isn’t fixed?

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned that if the problem is not corrected, it could lead to uncommanded movements of the aircraft’s elevators, which could put stress on the plane’s structure. Airbus said it will support airlines fully as they roll out all the required updates.

What started the warning?

The warning came after an A320 abroad had a brief problem where the aircraft suddenly pitched downward. According to reports, this happened due to a glitch in a key computer called ELAC, which helps control the plane’s movements.

Because of this, EASA issued an emergency safety order, telling airlines to install safe and updated ELAC units before the next flight of any affected plane.