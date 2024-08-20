Kolkata rape-murder case: FORDA welcomes Supreme Court intervention

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Doctors' body, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Tuesday welcomed the intervention of the Supreme Court into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. FORDA said that the apex court's intervention will serve the interests of the medical fraternity.

Expressing happiness over the Supreme Court's intervention, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital doctors raised slogans like 'Supreme Court zindabad'. In a statement, FORDA said, "We welcome the exhaustive session by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision."

SC hears Kolkata rape-murder case

Notably, the Supreme Court took Suo moto cognisance of the matter and heard it on Tuesday. The SC came down heavily on the state government for not protecting the crime scene, appointing the ex-principal to another institute and failing to stop the vandalism of RG Kar Hospital among others.

The Supreme Court directed the CISF to take up the task of RG Kar Hospital security while urging protesting doctors to return to duty. Moreover, the Supreme Court constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

Within three weeks, the task force will submit its interim report and the final report within two months. A FORDA member said that the body would hold a meeting with all stakeholders before deciding on the strikes. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), another doctors' body, said it will also conduct a meeting soon. "We will update soon. The decision will be made after considering every state RDA's input and will be based on the majority's decision," FAIMA said.

While hearing the horrific rape and murder case of a Kolkata doctor, the SC also urged the agitating doctors to have faith in the apex court and return to work. Taking the West Bengal government and RG Kar Hospital authorities, the SC questioned the delay in filing the FIR and the hurry of reappointing the principal to some other hospital. The Supreme Court has asked for a status report of the investigation from the CBI and has also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the ruckus at the RG Kar hospital. The next hearing will be on August 22.

