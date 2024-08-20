Kolkata rape-murder case: Governor Bose talks to victim's family on phone call, assures justice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday talked to the family of a trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. During the call, the victim's family said that they want justice for their daughter, to which Bose provided assurance saying, "We are with you and will provide justice."

The governor made the call from the Mobile Control Room which he has opened for the ongoing agitation in connection with the rape and murder case. According to the Governor, anyone can call on the following numbers: 03322001641 and 92890 10682.

Earlier today, Governor Bose met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at their residence in Delhi. He had reached Delhi on Monday (August 19). He briefed both of them about the situations in Bengal and development related to the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also heard the matter after taking Suo moto cognisance. The Supreme Court said it will constitute a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring the safety, and facilities of doctors. While hearing the horrific rape and murder case of a Kolkata doctor, the SC also urged the agitating doctors to have faith in the apex court and return to work. Taking the West Bengal government and RG Kar Hospital authorities, the SC questioned the delay in filing the FIR and the hurry of reappointing the principal to some other hospital. The Supreme Court has asked for a status report of the investigation from the CBI and has also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the ruckus at the RG Kar hospital. The next hearing will be on August 22.

