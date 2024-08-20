What were hospital authorities doing? Why delay in FIR?: SC raps Bengal govt, police over Kolkata murder-rape

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest over Kolkata rape and murder

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal government over the SG Kar hospital rape and murder case and said that the state government can't force peaceful protestors. The Supreme Court has asked for status report of investigation from the CBI and has also sought report from West Bengal government on the ruckus at the RG Kar hospital. The next hearing will be on August 22. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also observed that mob of 7,000 people cannot enter R G Kar Hospital without knowledge of Kolkata Police. "Let West Bengal not be in denial mode, complete failure of law and order in state," he said. The SC further said that it will constitute a 10-member task force to formulate national protocol for ensuring the safety, and facilities for doctors.

WHAT SC OBSERVED: