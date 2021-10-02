Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala govt allows schools reopening from November 1. Check guidelines

Kerala government on Saturday announced that the schools for classes 1-7, class 10, and class 12 will reopen from November 1 amid the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state's Disaster Management Department, in an order issued on Saturday, instructed schools to engage teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated. It urged the schools to take guidelines laid down by the General Education Department for opening schools.

According to the latest order, the draft guidelines include allowing only two students on a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals. Instead mid-day meals allowance will be given to the students. The body temperature of the students will be regularly measured. Gatherings will not be allowed.

