Kerala government allows cinema halls to reopen from October 25 with restrictions. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday logged 13,217 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,07,936 and the death toll to 25,303.

Kerala government on Saturday announced that cinema halls and indoor auditoriums are allowed to reopen from October 25 with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"Entry will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. Theatres and auditoriums will function with 50% seating capacity," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference about the ongoing Covid situation in the state.

Earlier, in September, Kerala announced in its fresh set of restrictions that in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars will be opened with 50 percent seating capacity. Staff should be fully vaccinated.

In the earlier restrictions, the Chief Minister said that air conditioning in hotels will not be allowed. He added that all the Indoor stadiums and swimming pools can be opened for persons who are vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday logged 13,217 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,07,936 and the death toll to 25,303.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Kerala logs 13,217 fresh cases, 121 deaths

ALSO READ | Another milestone! India crosses 90 crore Covid vaccinations on Gandhi Jayanti: Mandaviya

Latest India News