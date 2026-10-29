'Silence is not an option': Mamata Banerjee backs INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against 'vote chori'

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (October 29) extended her support to the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march against alleged "vote theft", scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1.

Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right

In a post on X, Banerjee said the opposition alliance would stand united at the gathering scheduled for 12:30 pm on Sunday. She alleged that concerns over voting in West Bengal and other states required answers. "On Sunday, 1 November, INDIA will stand united at Ramlila Maidan. The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose. The Vote Loot in Bengal and across other states demand answers, not silence!" she wrote.

'Silence is not an option': Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee raised concerns over the electoral process, questioning the scrutiny of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process.

She urged students, young people, women, workers and members of civil society to join the gathering, calling for collective efforts to protect democracy and the Constitution. "EVMs under scrutiny-Voter data under question-Electoral rolls under suspicion-Counting under challenge. I appeal to students, youth, women, workers and civil society to join us in this fight," Banerjee said in her post.

She urged people to stand together to "defend our democracy and save our constitution. "When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option. Let us stand together to DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION," she wrote.

'Don't worry about police, lathis': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march on November 1, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He asked people not to be deterred by the police or their "lathis".

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said the march, scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan, was aimed at saving democracy, ending what the opposition calls "vote theft" and protecting the Constitution. He also urged student groups, irrespective of their political affiliations, to participate in the march.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said that the BJP "will not have the guts to try any of their antics". "Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there," he said.

The INDIA bloc has organised a massive 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, to protest against issues surrounding electoral roll revisions, democratic institutions, and central governance.

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