Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad, BJP blames SDPI

Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad

A Sanjith was killed in front of his wife at around 9 am.

RSS worker's killing a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI, BJP leader KM Haridas said.

A 27-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death by a group of the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) members at Ellapully in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday morning, police said. According to the police, a group of four men waylaid and attacked Sanjith when he was going on a motorcycle with his wife at 9 am.

Condemning the killing of the RSS worker, Palakkad BJP district president K.M. Haridas termed it a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI.

"A Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party's backing," he alleged.

A police team has reached the crime spot and started an investigation.

Even though Sanjith was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and the security beefed up.

