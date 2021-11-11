Delhi: BJP worker found dead with bullet injury in Chhatarpur

Follow us on Image Source : SONU KUMAR Delhi Police received a call on early Thursday morning informing cops about the incident.

A BJP worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Chhatarpur area on early Thursday morning. The worker has been identified as Sanjeev Sejwal.

On Thursday morning, the Delhi Police had received a call from a woman who informed cops that a person who had come to party on the fourth floor of the building at Rajpur JM State had shot himself.

As soon as the information was received, Delhi Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sanjeev Sejwal was a resident of Lado Sarai area in Delhi. Cops have also recovered a pistol from the spot.

A case has been registered in the matter as police is investigating whether it was a murder or a suicide.

