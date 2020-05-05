Kerala records 3 new coronavirus infections, all from Wayanad

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

After having reported no new coronavirus infections for two consecutive days, Kerala on Tuesday recorded three new cases. Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while making the announcement, said that all the new infections had been reported from Wayanad.

The Chief Minister said that with the new infections, the state’s tally of infected people had risen to 502, out of which 37 remained active.

The state authorities said on Monday that 462 of the persons infected with coronavirus in the state had recovered from the infection, while the remaining ones were being treated in several hospitals across the state

