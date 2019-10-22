Heavy rains batter Kerala districts, IMD warns of more showers this week

Moderate to heavy rains battered interior parts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts of Kerala in the last three days, even as north interior Karnataka including Belagavi and Shivamogga remained badly affected by flooding, Met department sources said on Tuesday.

Good showers were reported from a few areas along the coast and in the district during the night on Sunday and Monday. Areas including Belthangady, Dharmasthala, Bantwal, Puttur and Venoor in DK district received good amount of rainfall.

In Udupi district, moderate downpour was recorded in Udupi, Kundapur, Kota, Kollur, Brahmavar, Karkala and other regions during the night.

Heavy rain was recorded in Hassan, Chikkamagalur and Kodagu districts on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains throughout this week for most parts of the state. The Kodagu district administration has declared an orange alert till October 23 and a yellow alert till October 24, official sources said.

Heavy rains also lashed Belagavi, which is still recovering from the August floods.

Several parts were inundated with water gushing into people's houses.

Shivamogga experienced heavy rains and floods affecting many areas while the Met department has forecast more rains till Tuesday.

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are also expected to get moderate to heavy rains, sources said.

