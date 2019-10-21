Kerala rains: North-East monsoon prompts 'Orange alert' in 13 districts

Image Source : PTI/FILE Kerala rains: North-East monsoon prompts 'Orange alert' in 9 districts

As a virulent phase of the ongoing North-East monsoon has started unfolding, most parts of Kerala, where crucial Assembly by-elections are being held are under an 'orange alert' on Monday.

Orange alerts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for— Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.

The Met Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain (up to 11.5 cm) or extremely heavy rain (between 11.5 cm and 20.4 cm) at isolated places in these districts during a 24-hour period.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days.

Yellow alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. Isolated heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for most of the districts for Thursday and Friday also.

Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.

However, amid the heavy downpour across the state except Kasaragod, the polling to five assembly constituencies in Kerala began in the morning.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been witnessing inclement weather right from the morning forcing the voters to stay indoors at least till the rain subsides.