Kerala Guidelines on Lockdown 4.0: Shopping complexes, Clubs, inter-district movement allowed. Full list here 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the guidelines to be followed in the state during the fourth phase of the COVID-19 Lockdown. Addressing the media, Vijayan said that shopping complexes can open with 50% shops on rotational basis. "Barber shops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning, only hair cutting and shaving service allowed," he said.

He also informed that state run liquor shops BEVCO to open after the online system gets ready. "Bars can sell liquor only as takeaway from counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members," he added.

Kerala lockdown 4.0 guidelines:

Intra-district public transport will been allowed, with only 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

For inter-district movement, private vehicles will be allowed to ply without any need of special passes. Only carrying ID cards will suffice.

Taxi services will be allowed but with two passengers in the vehicle only.

Auto rickshaws will also be allowed to move with only 1 passenger. However, in case of families, upto 3 passengers are permitted.

Pillion riding will be allowed on motorcycles, only if family member.

Pregnant women, elderly, kids and people under treatment should try and refrain from coming outside their houses.

In shopping complexes, 50% of the shops will be allowed to open on alternate days only.

Barber shops will be permitted to function but without Air-Conditioning. Only hair cutting and hair dressing will be allowed in these shops and not more than two people will be allowed to wait outside. The shop owners have been asked to encourage customers to bring their own towel with them. Booking an appointment should be encouraged through mobile phones.

Beverages outlets and liquor shops are allowed to function for delivery as and when online registration is enabled.

Clubs can also function in similar manner with limited number of members.

Government offices can remain open with only 50% of their workforce. Rest of the staff can work from home. Saturday shall be holiday for government offices until further orders.

Those staff members who have not been able to report to their offices so far due to the lockdown should reach the office in 2 days. If they are unable to travel, they shall report the same to the District Collector. The Collector may appoint them for Covid-19 combat activities in appropriate departments.

Meanwhilem 29 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today, taking total number of cases in the state is now at 630, including 130 active cases. Out of the 29 new cases, 21 were repatriated from abroad, 7 were from other states, and 1 got infected through contact, Vijayan said.

