'Kejriwal spreading lies': Govt sources say Delhi CM used PM's conference to politicise Covid crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is using the Prime Minister-Chief Ministers conference on Covid-19 as a platform to play politics, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

"He chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only," government sources said.

Sources said that Kejriwal raised point of airlifting oxygen, but did not know that it is already being done. They added, "He spoke about Oxygen express by Railways but Railway sources say that he has not communicated anything about it to Railways."

Kejriwal has descended to a new low, government sources said, adding that for the first time, private conversation between the PM and CMs was televised.

"His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility," the said.

A serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital for the last one week. Although the Centre has hiked Delhi's oxygen quota, several hospitals in the city are still facing acute shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19.

Earlier today, Kejriwal during a meeting with the Prime Minister said that there is a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi and said that oxygen supply scheduled to come to Delhi from Odisha, West Bengal be airlifted or brought through Oxygen express. "Centre should take over all oxygen plants through Army, every truck should be accompanied by Army escort vehicle," the Delhi CM said.

