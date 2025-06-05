Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train to start operations from June 7: Check timings, route, ticket price The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

The Northern Railway on Thursday announced that the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir will commence commercial operations from June 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the service on Friday.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform will start reflecting these trains for prospective passengers to book tickets after the inauguration, an official said.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train timing and stoppages

According to Northern Railway, two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 were introduced on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, with an intermediate halt at Banihal. The trains will make four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar.

The first train will commence from Katra at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar at 11:08 am. The same train will return in the afternoon from Srinagar at 2 pm and reach Katra at 4:58 pm. This train service will not be available on Tuesday.

Another train will start from Katra at 2:55 pm and reach Srinagar at 5:53 pm. The same train will return from Srinagar the next day at 8 am. This service will not operate on Wednesday.

"During its approximately 3-hour-long journey, as of now, the trains will only stop at Banihal but later on other stoppages will also be decided," an official said.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

All Vande Bharat trains have two types of seating arrangements - AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train also has the same seating arrangement.

According to Northern Railway, the fare for travelling between Katra to Srinagar on an AC Chair Car is Rs 715. One will have to pay Rs 1,320 for travelling on an Executive AC Chair Car. "It has two travelling classes, Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) with tickets costing Rs 715 and Rs 1,320 respectively," an official from the Northern Railway said.

