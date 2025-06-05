Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha: Ayodhya celebrates as CM Yogi attends holy rituals at Ram Mandir With the pran pratishtha ceremony, the Ram Temple complex will get 8 new temples, each dedicated to a deity. This also marks the completion of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya:

The Pran Pratishtha (ritual consecration) of the Ram Darbar will take place today at 11 am at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Along with this main event, idols placed in the subsidiary temples within the complex will also be consecrated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is attending the ceremony as the chief guest. He is scheduled to perform the aarti (ritual worship) of the idol of Ram Darbar. Incidentally, today also marks the chief minister's birthday.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony began at 11 am and includes special prayers, rituals, and Vedic chants during which the deities will be installed. The consecration will take place on the first floor of the grand Ram temple, specifically in the Ram Darbar and in seven other temples situated at each corner of the sanctum’s surrounding precincts. The entire rituals are being performed by 101 Vedic scholars.

What makes the ceremony special

The Pran Pratishtha is being held during the auspicious "Abhijit Muhurat" and under an astrological "lagna" (time phase). This sacred window of 17 minutes occurs between 11.45 am and 12.45 pm and is believed to be the most auspicious and pure time of the day. Hence, the consecration of Ram Darbar is scheduled to take place during this period.

CM Yogi's schedule in Ayodhya

CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to arrive in Ayodhya at 10.30 am. From the helipad at Shri Ram Katha Park, he will proceed directly to Hanuman Garhi for a brief visit. He will then arrive at the Ram temple complex to participate in the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Darbar. After the main event, he will attend the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Maniram Das Chhawni. Following that, he will take part in various programmes organised by the Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department at Ram Katha Park.

Ayodhya's transformation

Local saints and spiritual leaders have described the event as historic. They credit CM Yogi Adityanath for restoring Ayodhya’s lost glory through the construction of the Ram temple and the overall development of the city. Over the past eight years, development projects worth more than ₹32,000 crore have given Ayodhya a new global identity. Projects related to roads, railways, airport, beautification, and tourism have placed the city prominently on the world map. Key examples include the modernised Ram temple complex, the beautification of the Saryu riverbank, and the Ram Katha Park. The atmosphere in Ayodhya is festive, coinciding with the Chief Minister’s birthday.

Full schedule of CM Yogi in Ayodhya

10:30 am – Arrival in Ayodhya

10:40 to 10:55 am – Visit to Hanuman Garhi

11:00 to 11:10 am – Darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

11:10 am to 1:00 pm – Participation in Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar and six other temples

2:00 to 2:15 pm – Tree plantation at Pushp Vatika on the occasion of World Environment Day

2:15 to 2:45 pm – Participation in the Municipal Corporation programme

2:50 to 2:55 pm – Inauguration of the 13th Saryu Jayanti Festival

2:55 to 3:00 pm – Abhishek (ritual bathing) and aarti of the Saryu River

3:05 to 3:45 pm – Participation in Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji’s 87th birthday celebrations

3:45 pm – Departure from Ayodhya

Saints and spiritual leaders praised Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, saying that under his guidance Ayodhya has re-emerged as a spiritual and cultural capital. Special aartis and cultural programmes will also be held along the banks of the Saryu River on the occasion of Saryu Trayodashi Jayanti. The administration has made elaborate arrangements for security and crowd management. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad are arriving in Ayodhya to witness this historic moment.

