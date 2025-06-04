Elon Musk's father Errol visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya: 'Wonderful place, people are full of love' Errol Musk was accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, during the visit to the temple town. The brief itinerary includes a visit to the Ram temple followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby, a police official said.

Ayodhya:

Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday and called India a “wonderful" country with “the best people you can meet." During his visit, Errol Musk expressed also admired the Indian culture and hospitality as he said, “India is a wonderful place. As many people as possible should come to India, The people are full of love, kindness — probably the best people you can meet."

"India is a wonderful place. As many people as possible should come to India. There are a lot of Indians in the country where I come from. So, I know the Indian culture. The people are full of love, kindness, probably the best people you can meet...We have some smart (business) plans which are being looked at...I think they (India-US relations) will be very good,” Errol Musk said.

"Errol Musk is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in the afternoon today," Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI.

"There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity," a police officer said.

He added that security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel.

"However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit, as the existing measures are adequate," he said.

Errol Musk, who is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, began his India trip on June 1 and will be in the country till June 6, a spokesperson for the Haryana-based company said in a statement.

"His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," the company said.

Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday.

While Errol Musk was initially scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra as well, the plan may be dropped due to extreme heat in the region.