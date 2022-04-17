J&K police arrests terrorist associate in Handwara, arms & ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate in Handwara and recovered arms & ammunition from him.

Police along with 15RR at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah Crossing intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing joint check post tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him tactfully.

He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar son of Ab Raheem Kumar resident of Lilum Vilgam.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Chinese pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 13 live rounds of 9mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is underway.

