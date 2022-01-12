Breathtaking! Snow clad train enters station in Kashmir's Baramulla | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier in the week, due to heavy snowfalls in the area, the 136 Km train service between Baramulla-Banihal had been suspended.

Highlights Train covered in snow entering the Sadura railway station

On Saturday, parts of Kashmir received heavy snowfall

After Kashmir received an unexpected bout of snowfall on Saturday, the most breathtaking view of a snow-clad train entering an equally snow-covered Sadura Railway Station, Baramulla-Banihal could be seen in a viral video.

Sub-zero temperatures returned to the Kashmir Valley as the mercury plunged with Gulmarg and Pahalgam witnessing extreme cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

