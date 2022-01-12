Breathtaking! Snow clad train enters station in Kashmir's Baramulla | Watch

Highlights
- Train covered in snow entering the Sadura railway station
- On Saturday, parts of Kashmir received heavy snowfall
After Kashmir received an unexpected bout of snowfall on Saturday, the most breathtaking view of a snow-clad train entering an equally snow-covered Sadura Railway Station, Baramulla-Banihal could be seen in a viral video.
Earlier in the week, due to heavy snowfalls in the area, the 136 Km train service between Baramulla-Banihal had been suspended.
Sub-zero temperatures returned to the Kashmir Valley as the mercury plunged with Gulmarg and Pahalgam witnessing extreme cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday.
