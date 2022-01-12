Breathtaking! Snow clad train enters station in Kashmir's Baramulla | Watch

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: January 12, 2022 0:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

Earlier in the week, due to heavy snowfalls in the area, the 136 Km train service between Baramulla-Banihal had been suspended.

After Kashmir received an unexpected bout of snowfall on Saturday, the most breathtaking view of a snow-clad train entering an equally snow-covered Sadura Railway Station, Baramulla-Banihal could be seen in a viral video. 

Earlier in the week, due to heavy snowfalls in the area, the 136 Km train service between Baramulla-Banihal had been suspended. 

Sub-zero temperatures returned to the Kashmir Valley as the mercury plunged with Gulmarg and Pahalgam witnessing extreme cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

