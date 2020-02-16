Man who fell into 15-feet-deep borewell in Karnataka's Udupi rescued

Sunday, February 16, 2020
     
A man who fell into a 15-feet-deep hole in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Sunday has been rescued by the fire brigade team after a six-hour-long rescue operation.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Udupi Published on: February 16, 2020 20:41 IST
Image Source : ANI

A man who fell into a 15-feet-deep hole in Udupi district of Karnataka on Sunday, has been rescued by fire brigade team after a six-hour-long rescue operation. Rohith Kharvi was stuck underground as the land around the borewell that was being dug in Maravanthe village near Byndore taluka, collapsed suddenly.

The rescue teams used JCB and other equipment to pull Rohit out of the borewell. 

Along with the fore brigade team, a team of doctors had also reached the spot. 

