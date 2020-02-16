Image Source : ANI Man who fell into 15-feet-deep borewell in Karnataka's Udupi rescued

A man who fell into a 15-feet-deep hole in Udupi district of Karnataka on Sunday, has been rescued by fire brigade team after a six-hour-long rescue operation. Rohith Kharvi was stuck underground as the land around the borewell that was being dug in Maravanthe village near Byndore taluka, collapsed suddenly.

The rescue teams used JCB and other equipment to pull Rohit out of the borewell.

Along with the fore brigade team, a team of doctors had also reached the spot.

ALSO READ | Haryana: Stuck in Karnal borewell for 18 hours, 5-year-old child dies

ALSO READ | Child falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi; rescue operations underway