Haryana: 5-year-old girl falls into 50-feet-deep borewell in Karnal

In yet another incident of children falling into borewells, a 5-year-old girl fell into a 50-feet deep borewell in Haryana's Karnal. The incident was reported from Har Singh Pura village in Gharaunda on Sunday. A team of NDRF is present at the spot as the efforts to save the child are underway. The child, identified as Shivani is stuck in an upside position in the borewell and her leg is visible.

The NDRF team is trying to reach out to the child by putting a rope inside the borewell.

The girl is also being provided with oxygen through a pipe.

Earlier on October 25, two-year-old Sujith Wilson from Tamil Nadu had fallen into a deep borewell, while playing near his house at nearly 5:30 pm in Tiruchirapalli.

He had died nearly 3 days after the efforts to pull him out safely failed.

Government officials and rescue workers had worked continuously for 80 plus hours to retrieve the child.

