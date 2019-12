Image Source : PTI Child falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In yet another incident of children falling into borewell, a child fell into a borewell in Rajasthan on Thursday. The incident was reported from Chhibagaon village of Sirohi in the state.

The police have reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

Rescue operations to pull out the child are underway.

Further details are awaited.

