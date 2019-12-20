Karnataka: Entry restricted in Mangaluru day after two killed during anti-CAA protests

Image Source : PTI People protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru

A day after two people were killed due to police firing during the anti-Citizenship Act protests in Karnataka's Mangaluru, peoples' entry to the city from Kerala has been restricted at Thalappady border as police were checking identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases.

Mangaluru city has been on high alert after Thursday's violent protest over the anti-CAA protests while people are advised to stay inside their homes as the situation may deteriorate further.

At least 50 men and women who had arrived by a train from Kerala were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards.

Media persons were also detained for entering the premises of the Government Wenlock hospital where the post-mortem of those killed in the firing on Thursday was underway.

Their cameras and mobile phones were also seized. Mobile internet has been shut in Mangaluru and the same will continue till December 22 midnight, a statement from city police commissioner P S Harsha said.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the city in the morning without any major untoward incident reported from any part in

the presence of a heavy police force.

(With inputs from PTI)