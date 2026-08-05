'Field me against Bhagwant Mann or don't field me at all': Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to Congress top brass

Faridkot:

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday expressed his desire to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Addressing a rally in Faridkot, the Congress leader said that the final decision rests with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi; however, he made it clear that if the party fields him, it should be against Bhagwant Mann.

Warring's statement came amid reports of infighting within the Punjab Congress unit.

Field me against Bhagwant Mann: Warring

Warring said that he does not want to contest against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, as he believes Badal has already been dealt with politically.

"I don't want to contest against Sukhbir Singh Badal. I want to contest against Bhagwant Mann. Sukhbir Badal has already been dealt with politically. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have to take the decision. I am not in a position to do that," he said.

He further said that the party should either field him against Bhagwant Mann or not field him at all. "Either don't field me at all, or if you do field me, field me against Bhagwant Mann. I will contest," he added.

Won't resign as Punjab Congress chief: Warring

Earlier, Warring asserted that he would not step down from the post amid reports of infighting in the Punjab Congress, adding that if the party leadership decides to replace him, he would continue to work to strengthen the organisation.

Warring said, "I am not resigning. If the party high command decides to replace him, he would continue to work to strengthen the organisation."

He further said that for the past four years he has worked wholeheartedly for the party and it even won seven of 13 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Factionalism in the state unit surfaced during Channi's Ferozepur visit on Monday when he went to attend the coronation ceremony of newly elected Municipal Council president Ashok Sachdeva and his team at the Town Hall complex.

Meanwhile, senior leader Charanjit Singh Channi denied a feud within the Congress' Punjab unit and said that he will continue to stay within the party. He will never make a move that would embarrass it.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting in the national capital, Punjab's former chief minister said he continues to respect the Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi remains his leader. "Rahul Gandhi is our leader; we love him. All our workers and leaders stand firmly with the party and will continue to do so," Channi said. "The final decision always rests with the high command; whatever decision they make, we will accept it and move forward accordingly. We are never against the party, nor have we ever tried to embarrass it. We will abide by whatever decision the party takes. All is well. We are committed to the party; we will follow the party line."

AAP confident of retaining power in Punjab

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed confidence about returning to power in the next Assembly election. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the overwhelming public response to his government's welfare initiatives has strengthened the party's position in the state. "The people of Punjab have already made up their minds to elect the Aam Aadmi Party once again in the 2027 Assembly elections," he added.

BJP steps up election preparations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also intensified its preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections. Recently, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned from his ministerial post. The BJP said Bittu will now devote his full attention to the party's campaign in Punjab. He is expected to contest the Assembly election from the Ludhiana constituency.

According to party sources, Bittu had expressed his desire to work in the Punjab Assembly. Speaking about his decision, he said, "I requested the Prime Minister during the Jalandhar rally and again on Monday to accept my resignation, and I sought his blessings."

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