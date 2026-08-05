BWF World Championships' draws revealed, Ayush Shetty faces stern test, Sindhu, Lakshya's opponents confirmed

New Delhi:

The draws of the BWF World Championships, set to take place in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, have been revealed. Asian Championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty will be facing a stern test from world champion Shi Yuqi of China in the men's singles opening round. Shetty had lost to Yuqi in the final of the Asian Championships.

PV Sindhu, former world champion, will be facing world number 141 Sophia Nobel of Ireland in her first round, while 2022 world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will open his campaign against Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria. Sen could face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the round of 16.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a bye in the first round. They will be facing the winners of the match between Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle of Scotland and Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga.

'It looks a good draw from Indian perspective': Pullela Gopichand

Meanwhile, India national head coach Pullela Gopichand reflected on the draws. "Today in multiple events we have top players, and we aspire to end up on the podium in a few of them at least," said Gopichand. "Overall, it looks like a good draw from the Indian perspective. One of the big first rounds is Shi Yu Qi versus Ayush Shetty. I do believe that Ayush is very good and with his attacking style of game, playing the first round (against Shi) is better than playing him later in the draw. If he wins that, it opens up the draw."

Sindhu is set to avoid world number one An Se Young and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi before the medal rounds. She might be up against China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag are unlikely to face any major test until their likely clash against Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin of Indonesia.

Sanjay Mishra, Honorary General Secretary of BAI, reflected on the preparations for the event. "Behind the seven days of competition lies an extraordinary collective effort – more than 200 days of planning have gone into preparing the Championships. More than 1200 professionals – engineers, technicians, events specialists, volunteers and support staff – have worked tirelessly behind the scenes. We have also engaged international specialists, including lighting experts from Indonesia, to ensure every detail is according to exacting standards expected of the BWF World Championships," he said.

The BWF World Championship has returned to India after a gap of 17 years. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)

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