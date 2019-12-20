Curfew in Mangaluru continues; schools, colleges shut, exams postponed

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Violence-hit Mangaluru calm but tense: Police

An uneasy calm prevailed in Karnataka's west coast region as curfew continued in violence-hit Mangaluru port city on Friday. Two people were killed in police firing as protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday. Commenting on the overall situation, Mangaluru police officer Guru Kamat said, "The situation across the city is under control though uneasy (tense) due to the curfew, which has been extended till Sunday to ensure peace and maintain law and order."

Mangaluru is about 350 kms southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

"In view of the curfew in the city, schools and colleges have been shut till Saturday, as state-run and private buses and auto-rickshaws are not plying. There are curbs on free movement of vehicles, especially in the violence-hit area in the city's northern and central parts," Kamat said.

Additional police forces from neigbouring districts have been deployed in the port city to ensure tight security and enhance vigil against anti-social elements and rumour/mischief mongers.

"We have detained a number of people since Thursday evening for allegedly indulging in rioting, violent attack on policemen, including officers and causing damage to public property," asserted Kamat.

Internet data services on mobile devices have been suspended since midnight for two days (48 hours) across the city and Dakshina Kannada district to prevent the spread of rumours and instigating vested interests from disturbing peace and calmness.

In view of the curfew and tense situation prevailing in the city and the district, the state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Visvesvaraya Technology University postponed all exams scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday.

Day-long massive protests were held on Thursday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), defying ban order under Section 144 of the CrPC.

"Our men were forced to fire in air to disperse hundreds of protesters who laid siege around the Deputy Commissioner's office and some mischief elements among them attempted to set the Bunder police station on fire," added Kamat.

Two persons - Jaleel Kandak, 49, and Naushan Kudroli, 23, who received bullet injuries in the firing, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Thursday night.

About 20 people, including 15 police officers, inspectors and constables were injured in the mob attack when police fired teargas shells and baton-charged the protesters as a banning order was in force.

