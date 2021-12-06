Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka: Covid cases at residential school in Chikmagalur rise to 101

Amid rising concern for the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, a residential school hostel in Karnataka has recorded total of 101 cases, news agency ANI reported. The figure was earlier 69 on Sunday. At least 11 people from the staff have tested positive, apart from 90 students.

Chikkamagalur city's Jawahar Navodaya School has recorded this surge in cases. All the samples are to be sent for genome sequencing, said Dr. Umesh, District Health Officer, Chikkamagalur.

The COVID-19 positives recorded on Sunday were asymptomatic and were shifted to separate blocks as per home isolation norms.

On Sunday, 29 students were also tested COVID-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga. In a bid to curb the transmission of the infection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more COVID-19 cases will be classified as a cluster.

