43 medical students test Covid positive in Telangana week after annual day celebrations

43 students of a private medical college in Telangana tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The students belonged to Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal in Karimnagar district. The medical students had participated in various events as part of annual day celebrations recently. The authorities have shut the college and the hostel.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of those affected by the disease in the state to 6,76,943. The toll rose to 3,999 with one more person succumbing to the virus, a medical bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 54, followed by Karimnagar 47 and Ranga Reddy 12. A total of 147 people recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,69,157.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,787, the bulletin said. It said 25,693 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined till date to 2.87 crore. The samples tested per million population was 7,72,814. The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate 98.85 per cent.

Since December 1, as many as 1,270 international passengers arriving from "at-risk" countries were screened at the international airport here and 13 of them were found positive for COVID-19 and their samples were sent for genome sequencing in view of Omicron variant threat, health officials said.

