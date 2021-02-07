Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karnataka Deputy CM office

Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Members of the Christian community here on Sunday contributed more than Rs one crore for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the office of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday. At a meeting with a group of community members convened by Narayan, they made the contribution to the ongoing "Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan" (fundraising drive), it said in a release.

Entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, NRIs, CEOs, marketing experts, social service activists and leaders of the Christian community participated in the meeting.

"BJP believes in pro-people actions and Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an inclusive party comprising all the minorities and this philosophy of governance is being followed both at the Centre and the state," Narayan was quoted as saying in the release.

Ronald Colaso, a businessman who spoke on behalf of the representatives, said the community had been always responding to the cause of the nation and social harmony.

He expressed happiness over the establishment of the Christian Development Corporation in the state and grant of Rs 200 crore for it.

The leaders of the community also expressed their gratitude to Narayan for his efforts as a higher education minister to present and get approval in the state assembly a bill proposing the establishment of Saint Joseph University, the release added.

