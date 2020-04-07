'It was time to look Trump in the eye but you.....': Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

It was time to look Trump in the eye but you gave in: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for partially lifting ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said that it was time to look at US President Donald Trump in the eye but the PM gave in. Sibal was responding to Trump hinting at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine. "Lifting temporary ban on hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol Modiji: UPA remembers your advice on Chinese intrusions. You said Look them in the eye. Was time to look Trump in the eye. But He threatened, you gave in. Where is the 56 inch chest?" read a tweet by Sibal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jaiveer Shergill too slammed US President Donald Trump's alleged threat to retaliate in case India did not supply a drug requested for by Trump to fight coronavirus.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor said: "Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard of a Head of State or government openly threatening another like this."

"What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine 'our supply', Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you," said Tharoor.

Trump called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said that the US could "retaliate" if India did not release drug that he termed "game-changer" in the fight against Covid-19. On Saturday, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, which the country manufactures in large quantities.

