Kamal Haasan successfully undergoes leg surgery

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday successfully underwent a surgery for removal of an implant placed in his right leg, the party said. The 65-year old actor-politician suffered a compound fracture in 2016 and the implant placed then was removed and he is now recuperating, a MNM release said.

Haasan's party had on Thursday said the removal of the implant was postponed for quite some time in view of his commitments in politics and film industry. The chief of the fledgling MNM will be taking a break for a few weeks to "physically recoup," the party had said.

Kamal Haasan launched his political party in February 2018 and since then has been active in politics and is now shooting for his upcoming flick, "Indian 2" by director Shankar.