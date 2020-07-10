Lockdown extended in Kalyan, Dombivali till July 19

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Lockdown in Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation has been extended till July 19 amid coronavirus crisis. Earlier today, a lockdown was also announced for Pune and neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad. Both the regions will be under complete lockdown for a period of 10 days starting July 13. Only stores for essential services like dairy, medics, and hospitals will remain open.

Meanwhile, curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases. With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, total number of cases in the district rose to 558. The curfew will start on the midnight of July 12 and continue till the midnight of July 20.

