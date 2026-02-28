Kakinada cracker factory blast: 18 Killed, 6 critically injured in Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu expresses grief

New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that 18 people were killed and six others critically injured in a massive explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district on Saturday. “So far, we have information that 18 people were killed and six critically injured. I am on my way to the spot,” Anitha told.

The explosion occurred at Vetlapalem village in Samarlakota mandal. According to a police official, the intensity of the blast was so strong that several bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields.

Horrific scenes at blast site

A horrifying scene unfolded amid lush green agricultural fields as locals were seen shifting bodies in ‘barakalu’ — sheets made from fertiliser bags. Fire and thick smoke were seen rising from the blast site, while ambulances rushed to rescue the injured.

Police have deployed drones to locate body parts that were thrown into nearby fields due to the impact of the explosion.

Up to 20 people were reportedly working at the crackers unit when the blast occurred.

Injured undergoing treatment

The superintendent of Kakinada Government General Hospital said the hospital received seven patients with severe burn injuries ranging from 90 to 100 per cent. All of them are currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire that led to the explosion.

CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident. According to an official press release, a large number of workers at Surya Fireworks lost their lives in the accident.

“The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad,” Naidu said in a post on X.

He said he had spoken to officials and directed them to provide immediate assistance to the victims. The Chief Minister added that rescue efforts are being closely monitored and assured support to the affected families.

Naidu also directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site.