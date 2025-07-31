'Kahin samosa sasta, kahin...': BJP's Ravi Kishan demands law to regulate food prices; Congress reacts Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur said that there is no uniformity in rates of single food items or dishes and quality and quality.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday requested the central government to bring a law to regulate the rates and quantity of food items that are served at various eateries, including restaurants, hotels and dhabas. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur said that there is no uniformity in rates of single food items or dishes and quality and quality.

"The rates are different everywhere. In Delhi's Chandni Chowk, the rates of samosa are different, while the prices are different in Gorakhpur's Gol Bazar... Somewhere, you get a large samosa on a plate, while somewhere the size will be small... 'Dal Tadka' at some outlets you get for Rs 100, while at others, it is Rs 120, and in a hotel it is Rs 1,000," he said.

"In the last 11 years, PM Modi has brought in many transformative changes, but this segment has not got its due attention. Therefore, I demand that the government bring a law to regulate the prices of food items, their quality and quantity, so that customers get them at affordable prices," the BJP MP added.

Congress attacks Ravi Kishan

Meanwhile, Congress attacked the actor-turned-politician over his request in the Lok Sabha, with party leader Surendra Singh Rajput saying that maybe the BJP MP wanted to talk about samosa, which are sold at Rs 250 per piece at airports operated by businessman Gautam Adani.

In a video which he shared on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Rajput said that Kishan couldn't question Adani, which is why he has lambasted the small retailers, hotel and dhaba owners.

"If you are brave enough, then you should question the rates of samosas at airports operated by Gautam Adani. If you cannot do that, then we will believe that you are afraid of Gautam Adani, who is a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rajput said.

